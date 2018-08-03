Phillies' Maikel Franco: Walk-off homer maintains division lead

Franco went 1-for-4 with a walk-off three-run home run Thursday against the Marlins.

Franco's moon shot and ensuing celebration were a sight to behold, particularly because the walk-off win kept the Phillies in first place in the National League East. He was a below league-average hitter in 2016 (91 wRC+) and 2017 (76 wRC+), but with his long-term job on the line this season, he has answered the bell, hitting .277/.322/.491 with 18 home runs through 354 plate appearances.

