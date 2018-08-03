Phillies' Maikel Franco: Walk-off homer maintains division lead
Franco went 1-for-4 with a walk-off three-run home run Thursday against the Marlins.
Franco's moon shot and ensuing celebration were a sight to behold, particularly because the walk-off win kept the Phillies in first place in the National League East. He was a below league-average hitter in 2016 (91 wRC+) and 2017 (76 wRC+), but with his long-term job on the line this season, he has answered the bell, hitting .277/.322/.491 with 18 home runs through 354 plate appearances.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Approach change driving improved performance•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Smashes two homers•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Slugs two homers•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Resting for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Launches solo shot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...