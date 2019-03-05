Phillies' Malquin Canelo: Hits walkoff double
Canelo hit a walkoff double in his only plate appearance in Tuesday's Grapefruit League victory over the Cardinals.
Canelo is a fringe prospect, with a good glove and good speed but a weak bat. He's only once produced a wRC+ above 90 at any minor-league stop, and that came in Low-A back in 2015. He's stalled out at Double-A Reading the last two years, but if he ever does make it as a utility infielder, he'd at least provide some speed, as he stole 24 bags last season in 128 games.
