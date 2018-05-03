Canelo is off to a strong start at Double-A Reading through his first 20 games, hitting .286/.375/.481 with a pair of homers and a pair of steals.

The 23-year-old is a fringe prospect primarily because he can play shortstop fairly well. He's never really done much with the bat, hitting just .244/.304/.342 in his seven-year minor-league career. If he really has added something to his game, his chances of earning a big-league bench role would certainly increase. There are reasons to be skeptical, such as his .400 BABIP, but he's also showing more power than ever before, posting a .195 ISO.