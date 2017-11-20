Phillies' Mark Appel: Designated for assignment
Appel was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday.
The first overall pick by the Astros in 2013, he was dealt to Philadelphia two years ago in the Ken Giles trade. Appel has failed to get his career on track since the move, posting an ERA north of 5.00 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season with nearly as many walks (54) as strikeouts (60) in 82 innings. He will now be subjected to waivers.
More News
-
Phillies' Mark Appel: Activated from disabled list at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Mark Appel: Starts rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Phillies' Mark Appel: Will not need surgery•
-
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Mark Appel: Best start of season Monday•
-
Phillies' Mark Appel: Tagged for six runs Tuesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....