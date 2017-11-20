Appel was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday.

The first overall pick by the Astros in 2013, he was dealt to Philadelphia two years ago in the Ken Giles trade. Appel has failed to get his career on track since the move, posting an ERA north of 5.00 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season with nearly as many walks (54) as strikeouts (60) in 82 innings. He will now be subjected to waivers.