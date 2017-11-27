Phillies' Mark Appel: Outrighted to Triple-A
Appel was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Appel, who was designated for assignment by the Phillies last week, will report to Lehigh Valley after passing through waivers untouched. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2013 has struggled since being dealt to the Phillies two years ago, posting a combined 5.01 ERA and 94:73 K:BB across two seasons (120.1 innings) with the IronPigs. He'll likely open the season back at Lehigh Valley.
