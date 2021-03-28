Appel plans to end his retirement in the near future before reporting to the Phillies' minor-league camp, Matt Gelb and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports.

The No. 1 overall pick by Houston in the 2013 first-year player draft, Appel struggled to live up to expectations during his tenure in the Astros organization before he was dealt to the Phillies in December of 2015. Following back-to-back seasons with ERAs north of 4.40 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Appel announced plans in February 2018 to take an indefinite break from professional baseball. After three years away from the game, Appel is apparently ready to stage a comeback at 29 years old. Due to the length of his absence, Appel may need to prove himself in the lower rungs of the minors for an extended period before the Phillies give him another look at the Triple-A or Double-A level.