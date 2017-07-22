Appel is not expected to require surgery on his shoulder, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Appel has been sent to Florida to rehab his shoulder strain. Joe Jordan, the Phillies' director of player development, said Appel should return to Triple-A Lehigh Valley "sooner rather than later."

