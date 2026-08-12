Phillies' Mark Kolozsvary: Healthy again, sent to Double-A

Kolozsvary (undisclosed) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday for Double-A Reading after he was assigned to the affiliate when he was activated from Triple-A Lehigh Valley's 60-day injured list.

Kolozsvary finished the 2025 campaign in the Red Sox organization on Triple-A Worcester's full-season injured list before signing a minor-league deal with Philadelphia in December. The 30-year-old catcher remain shelved to begin the season before starting up a rehab assignment in the Florida State League shortly after the All-Star break. Deemed healthy again after making 12 appearances in the lower levels of the minors, Kolozsvary looks set to fill a depth role at Reading.