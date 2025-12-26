Kolozsvary (undisclosed) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Kolozsvary appeared in just 30 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization in 2025 before landing on the full-season injured list in June. The Phillies don't have a clear replacement for free agent J.T. Realmuto behind the plate, but regardless the 30-year-old Kolozsvary hasn't made an appearance in the majors since 2022 and should be viewed as a long shot to break camp.