Leiter (forearm) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

Leiter has yet to make his season debut after being sidelined by a forearm strain suffered back in spring training. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role in the Phillies' bullpen, though he did make 11 starts for the team last season and could be an option to make another handful at some point this season.

