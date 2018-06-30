Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Leiter has bounced between Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia throughout the year. He has a 4.50 ERA in eight innings with the Phillies, though his strikeout (25.7 percent) and walk (5.7 percent) rates are each strong. He'll take the low-leverage spot in the bullpen which was vacated by the optioned Hector Neris.

