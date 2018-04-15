Leiter (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Although Leiter seems to be making solid progress rehabbing his forearm, it's unclear how he'll be used when he comes off the disabled list. While the Phillies could opt to use him at the back end of their rotation instead of Ben Lively, Leiter may be assigned to the bullpen once healthy. Over 27 games (90.2 innings) last season, 11 of which were starts, Leiter threw to the tune of a 4.96 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.