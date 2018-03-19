Leiter returned to Philadelphia to undergo testing for forearm tightness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's not a good sign for Leiter, who was likely to open the season as the Phillies' long reliever with a shot to move into the rotation later in the year. "Forearm tightness" is one of the initial diagnoses which sometimes turns into Tommy John surgery, though there have been no indications yet from the team that the issue is potentially that serious.