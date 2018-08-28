Phillies' Mark Leiter: Designated for assignment
Leiter was designated for assignment on Tuesday in order to make room on the 40-man roster for new acquisition Jose Bautista.
Leiter came into the year looking like a potential back of the rotation candidate, as he posted a decent enough 4.19 xFIP in 90.2 innings last season despite a poor 4.96 ERA. It didn't work out for him this year, as he missed the first month and a half with a forearm strain and posted an ERA of 5.40 in 16.2 innings of relief when healthy and up with the big-league club. As a 27-year-old with a career 5.03 ERA, he's unlikely to generate much interesting on the waiver wire, though his respectable strikeout and walk rates could be enough for some team to take a chance.
