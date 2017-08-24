Phillies' Mark Leiter: Dominates Marlins in return to rotation
Leiter (2-3) shut the Marlins out over seven innings Wednesday, striking out five while allowing just one hit and two walks in an 8-0 win.
The Phillies gave him a run of support in the bottom of the first, and that turned out to be all he'd need. Leiter had gotten the boot from the rotation after his Aug. 15 disaster against San Diego, but he actually never made an appearance during his return to the bullpen before being called upon for this start. Following this outing, it's hard to see him getting pushed out of the starting five again, at least for now, but it's worth monitoring his status as we head toward what would be his next turn in the rotation, Monday against the Braves.
