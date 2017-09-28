Phillies' Mark Leiter: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday
Leiter allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Wednesday but was able to escape with a no-decision in a 7-5 win over the Nationals. He struck out five.
He was on the hook for a loss after getting chased from the game in a three-run fifth inning, but the Phillies responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame to re-take the lead. Leiter finishes the year with a 4.96 ERA in the majors, and he'll head into next spring looking to prove he deserves a regular spot in the Phillies rotation rather than returning to a swing man role.
More News
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Throws quality start in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Fans nine in Friday defeat•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Fans eight in Saturday's victory•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Knocked around for nine runs Monday•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Takes loss Wednesday despite quality start•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Tuesday start rained out•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...