Leiter allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Wednesday but was able to escape with a no-decision in a 7-5 win over the Nationals. He struck out five.

He was on the hook for a loss after getting chased from the game in a three-run fifth inning, but the Phillies responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame to re-take the lead. Leiter finishes the year with a 4.96 ERA in the majors, and he'll head into next spring looking to prove he deserves a regular spot in the Phillies rotation rather than returning to a swing man role.