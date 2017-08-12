Leiter will likely replace Vince Velasquez (finger) in the Phillies' rotation, Ben Harris of MLB.com reports.

Leiter tossed 4.1 scoreless innings of relief after Velasquez left his last start, so he lines up perfectly to take a spot in the rotation. He'll be facing the Padres and is a sneaky streaming option given how well he has pitched since his recall from the minors (3.48 ERA and 17:0 K:BB in 10.1 innings).