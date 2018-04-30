Phillies' Mark Leiter: Faces live hitters Monday
Leiter threw 20 pitches in live batting practice Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Leiter continues to ramp up his activity as he works his way back from a mild flexor strain that he suffered back in March. He was able to incorporate his entire repertoire in Monday's session with no issues. Barring any setbacks, Leiter should be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming weeks.
