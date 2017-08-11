Leiter allowed one run on four hits over five innings of relief Thursday after starter Vince Velasquez left the game early with a finger injury. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

That makes back-to-back impressive long-relief outings for Leiter, who allowed two hits while striking out nine over 4.1 scoreless innings last Saturday. The 2013 22nd-round pick could be an option to join the Phillies' rotation if Velasquez can't make his next start.