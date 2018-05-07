Phillies' Mark Leiter: Kicks off rehab assignment
Leiter (forearm) began a rehab assignment Sunday at High-A Clearwater, tossing a perfect eighth inning and striking out a batter.
The appearance marked Leiter's first game action in a competitive setting since mid-March after a forearm strain suffered in spring training resulted in the right-hander opening the season on the 10-day disabled list. Leiter had been in contention for a rotation spot prior to sustaining the injury, but he'll most likely be deployed in long relief or work as a starter at Triple-A Lehigh Valley once he's activated from the DL. He only threw eight pitches Sunday, so he'll have to build up his count in subsequent rehab outings before an activation can be considered forthcoming.
