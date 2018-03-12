Leiter no longer appears to be in contention for the fifth spot in the Phillies rotation after the team signed Jake Arrieta to a three-year, $75 million contract Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Leiter had been competing with Zach Eflin, Ben Lively, Jake Thompson and non-roster invitee Drew Hutchison for the No. 5 role, but the Phillies now appear set to proceed with a rotation of Aaron Nola, Arrieta, Vince Velasquez, Nick Pivetta and Jerad Eickhoff to open the season. It's a disappointing development for the right-hander, who appeared to have an edge on his competition for the final rotation spot after supplying a 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over his first 9.1 innings of the spring. Unless one of the Phillies' projected rotation members suffers an injury prior to Opening Day, Leiter looks poised to compete with Thompson for a long-relief role over the rest of spring training.