Leiter has been moved back to the bullpen, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Leiter struggled in his most recent start against the Padres after dominating out of the pen, so the Phils will return him to a role where he has had more success. Ben Lively will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday to start against the Giants.

