Phillies' Mark Leiter: Moved to bullpen
Leiter has been moved back to the bullpen, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Leiter struggled in his most recent start against the Padres after dominating out of the pen, so the Phils will return him to a role where he has had more success. Ben Lively will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday to start against the Giants.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...