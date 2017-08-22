Leiter will move into the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies sent Leiter back to the bullpen after he was tagged for eight runs (four earned) over five innings Aug. 15 against the Padres, but he'll get an opportunity to prove himself in a starting role again after Zach Eflin (shoulder) was forced to the disabled list Monday. It's uncertain if Eflin will miss more than one start with the injury, so it's conceivable that Leiter could head back to the bullpen as soon as next week in the event Eflin makes quick progress in his recovery.