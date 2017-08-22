Phillies' Mark Leiter: Moving back to rotation Wednesday
Leiter will move into the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies sent Leiter back to the bullpen after he was tagged for eight runs (four earned) over five innings Aug. 15 against the Padres, but he'll get an opportunity to prove himself in a starting role again after Zach Eflin (shoulder) was forced to the disabled list Monday. It's uncertain if Eflin will miss more than one start with the injury, so it's conceivable that Leiter could head back to the bullpen as soon as next week in the event Eflin makes quick progress in his recovery.
More News
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...