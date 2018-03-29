The Phillies placed Leiter (forearm) on the MLB.com Thursday.

Leiter initially looked like a good bet to fill a rotation spot at the beginning of the season after Jerad Eickhoff sustained a lat strain earlier in the month, but both players will end up on the DL after the former suffered a setback of his own just days after latter. The Phillies officially diagnosed Leiter with a mild flexor strain, an injury that is expected to keep him unavailable until at least late April. The multi-week injuries to Leiter and Eickhoff allowed Ben Lively to break camp as Philadephia's No. 5 starter.