Phillies' Mark Leiter: Optioned to Triple-A
Leiter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Leiter was up for just one day after being activated from the disabled list but did not see any game action. The 27-year-old appeared 11 times as a starter and 16 times as a reliever for the Phillies last season. His 4.96 ERA was unremarkable, though his 21.3 percent strikeout rate and 7.9 percent walk rate suggest that he could make a fine back-end starter or long reliever. A corresponding move has not yet been announced, but both Adam Morgan (back) and Victor Arano (shoulder) are nearing returns from their respective injuries, so it's likely that one of them is about to be called up.
