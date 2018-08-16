Leiter was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Thursday's twin bill against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Leiter will provide a little additional depth to the bullpen for the doubleheader after spending the past few weeks at the Triple-A level. Through 11 appearances with Philadelphia in 2018, he's logged a 5.74 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of relief.