Phillies' Mark Leiter: Recalled from minors
Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Leiter will join the Phillies for the first time all season to offer a fresh arm in long relief after Drew Hutchison, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move, and Victor Arano both worked a pair of relief innings in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers. The 27-year-old owns a pristine 0.82 ERA and 15:4 K:BB across 11 innings between High-A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.
