Phillies' Mark Leiter: Returns to big leagues
Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Leiter was optioned to Triple-A on July 17 but will make his way back to the majors after Pedro Beato was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a hamstring strain. Leiter posted a 4.25 ERA over 36 innings (including three starts) with the Phillies earlier this season. He'll work out of the bullpen for the time being.
