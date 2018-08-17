Leiter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

After coming up for Thursday's twin bill against the Mets, Leiter will head back to the minors. Leiter had an odd stat line in his lone inning of work Thursday, getting tagged for seven runs but none of them were earned. He now owns a 5.40 ERA at the big league level this season and will likely be back with the Phillies once rosters expand.

