Leiter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

In eight innings for the Phillies this season, Leiter has a mediocre 4.50 ERA, though his underlying numbers (25.7 percent strikeout rate and 5.7 percent walk rate) are solid. Jake Thompson and Yacksiel Rios were called up to take the place of Leiter and Luis Garcia (wrist).

More News
Our Latest Stories