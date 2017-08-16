Phillies' Mark Leiter: Serves up two homers in loss
Leiter (1-3) was charged with eight runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks over five innings in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He hit a batter and struck out one.
The right-hander struggled from the start and gave up a pair of homers in his later innings, with a couple errors in the fifth compounding the problems. Leiter had allowed just one run with a 16:0 K:BB over 9.1 innings in his last two appearances coming into Tuesday, and it looks like he will continue on in the rotation for a while with Vince Velasquez (finger) on the DL, but should more ups and downs should be expected in his first major-league season. He lines up for a road start against the Giants this weekend.
