Leiter (forearm) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Leiter opened the season on the disabled list after suffering a flexor strain near the end of camp. While manager Gabe Kapler said Leiter hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery, his lack of progress prompted the Phillies to send him for some additional testing. He was originally expected to miss most, if not all of April while recovering, but a more concrete timetable will hopefully emerge once his test results are known. In the meantime, Ben Lively should continue to fill in as the Phillies' fifth starter until Leiter or Jerad Eickhoff return from the DL.