Phillies' Mark Leiter: Set for second bullpen session
Leiter (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Leiter resumed throwing last week and will continue to work his way back from a mild flexor strain that he picked up in mid-March. The right-hander remains without a concrete timetable but expect an update on his status once he's ready for a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Bullpen session scheduled for Monday•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: To start throwing soon•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Set for MRI•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Officially hits DL•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Likely out until at least late April•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.