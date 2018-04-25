Leiter (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Leiter resumed throwing last week and will continue to work his way back from a mild flexor strain that he picked up in mid-March. The right-hander remains without a concrete timetable but expect an update on his status once he's ready for a rehab assignment.

