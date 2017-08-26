Leiter is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Braves, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The Phillies are having Nick Pivetta rejoin their big league rotation Sunday, so Leiter's next scheduled start was pushed back a day. Leiter was dialed in when he took the mound against the Marlins on Wednesday, as he struck out five batters over seven shutout innings and gave up just a single hit along the way.