Phillies' Mark Leiter: Throws quality start in no-decision
Leiter was charged with three runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday. He struck out three, issued one walk and hit a batter.
A solo homer off the bat of Curtis Granderson was the only real blemish against Leiter, who left the game in line for the win before the bullpen coughed up the lead. This was his third career quality start. He's missed bats at a decent clip since stepping into the rotation, but Leiter has had some issues with the long ball and he has a tough matchup (vs WAS) in his lone start of the season's final week.
