Leiter pitched three innings Monday, striking out two and allowing no runs and no hits in the Grapefruit League win over Minnesota.

Leiter entered the spring in a competition for the final spot in the Phillies' starting rotation and he now possesses a 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and nine strikeouts through seven innings of spring ball. Leiter worked as both a starter and reliever last season after being called up from Triple-A Lehigh, and he produced a very good 8.34 strikeout per nine innings rate, showing an advanced ability to fan batters. Even if he does win a starting spot, however, there are better back-end fantasy options to be found.