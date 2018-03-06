Phillies' Mark Leiter: Throws three innings, allows no hits
Leiter pitched three innings Monday, striking out two and allowing no runs and no hits in the Grapefruit League win over Minnesota.
Leiter entered the spring in a competition for the final spot in the Phillies' starting rotation and he now possesses a 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and nine strikeouts through seven innings of spring ball. Leiter worked as both a starter and reliever last season after being called up from Triple-A Lehigh, and he produced a very good 8.34 strikeout per nine innings rate, showing an advanced ability to fan batters. Even if he does win a starting spot, however, there are better back-end fantasy options to be found.
More News
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Vying for final rotation spot•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Throws quality start in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Fans nine in Friday defeat•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Fans eight in Saturday's victory•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Knocked around for nine runs Monday•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...