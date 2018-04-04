Phillies' Mark Leiter: To start throwing soon
Leiter (forearm) had a normal MRI and could start throwing during this homestand, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Since his MRI came back clean, Leiter could be an option to join the rotation in the not-so-distant future. However, No. 5 starter Ben Lively was pretty effective Tuesday, so if he can continue to string together competitive starts, Leiter may be relegated to Triple-A or the bullpen once healthy. Additionally, Jared Eickhoff (lat) will be back at some point, so there could soon be some decent competition for starts at the back of the Phillies' rotation.
