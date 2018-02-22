Phillies' Mark Leiter: Vying for final rotation spot
Leiter will compete for the Phillies' final rotation spot during spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Assuming the Phillies don't bring in another starter to fill out their rotation, Leiter will compete with the likes of Ben Lively, Jake Thompson and Zach Eflin for the remaining rotation spot. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is coming off a rookie campaign during which he started 11 games for Philadelphia and appeared in another 16 out of the bullpen, finishing the year with a 4.96 ERA across 90.2 innings. His xFIP (4.19) suggests he was a bit unlucky to end the year with such a poor ERA. If he's able to lock down a rotation spot out of camp, Leiter could prove to be a solid, albeit low-ceiling back-end starter.
More News
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Escapes with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Throws quality start in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Fans nine in Friday defeat•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Fans eight in Saturday's victory•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Knocked around for nine runs Monday•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Takes loss Wednesday despite quality start•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...