Leiter will compete for the Phillies' final rotation spot during spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Assuming the Phillies don't bring in another starter to fill out their rotation, Leiter will compete with the likes of Ben Lively, Jake Thompson and Zach Eflin for the remaining rotation spot. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is coming off a rookie campaign during which he started 11 games for Philadelphia and appeared in another 16 out of the bullpen, finishing the year with a 4.96 ERA across 90.2 innings. His xFIP (4.19) suggests he was a bit unlucky to end the year with such a poor ERA. If he's able to lock down a rotation spot out of camp, Leiter could prove to be a solid, albeit low-ceiling back-end starter.