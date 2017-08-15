Leiter will start against the Padres on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Leiter has made three starts for the Phillies this season and has a 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. The 26-year-old has pitched well since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late July as well, and is a solid plug-and-play option as he faces the Padres in spacious Petco Park.