Phillies' Mark Leiter: Will start Tuesday
Leiter will start against the Padres on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Leiter has made three starts for the Phillies this season and has a 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. The 26-year-old has pitched well since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late July as well, and is a solid plug-and-play option as he faces the Padres in spacious Petco Park.
