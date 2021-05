Joyce is out of lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Joyce started in both of the last two games, but he'll head to the bench with Bryce Harper (wrist/face) checking back into the lineup. The 36-year-old has picked up just 32 plate appearances on the season and will likely fill a limited bench role now that the Phillies have both of their everyday corner outfielders (Harper and Andrew McCutchen) healthy.