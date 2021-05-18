site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-matt-joyce-begins-rehab-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Matt Joyce: Begins rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce (calf) began a rehab assignment with Low-A Clearwater on Tuesday.
Joyce has already missed the minimum 10 days with his calf issue, but it doesn't look as though he'll miss too many more. He should return to his bench role once healthy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read