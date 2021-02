Joyce signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Joyce will join his fourth team in as many seasons and will compete for a platoon role on the major-league roster heading into the 2021 campaign. The 36-year-old appeared in 46 games for Miami last year, slashing .252/.351/.331 with two home runs and 14 RBI.