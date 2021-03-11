Joyce has a strong chance to win a bench spot this spring, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Joyce is merely in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he made Gelb's projected Opening Day roster, which is based on conversations with scouts and team officials. Joyce won't be stealing many at-bats in the outfield corners from Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen, but he fits in well as a pinch hitter. He'll have to do enough in camp to convince the Phillies to designate someone for assignment to make room for him, but starting spring training by going 5-for-10 with three walks certainly doesn't hurt.