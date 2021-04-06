Moore didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-3 win over the Mets, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw's first start back in MLB after spending last season in Japan was right in line with his career results, as Moore threw only 47 of 74 pitches for strikes and put plenty of traffic on the bases. He was in line for the loss before the Phillies erupted for five runs in the eighth inning, but Moore will look to give his new team a more efficient outing during his next scheduled start Sunday in Atlanta.