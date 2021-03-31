Manager Joe Girardi announced that Moore will start the Phillies' fourth game of the season Monday against the Mets, Pat Gallen of CBS 3 Philadelphia reports.

Moore and fellow newcomer Chase Anderson were awarded the final two spots in the rotation over Vince Velasquez, who will head to the bullpen. Philadelphia brought Moore in a one-year, $3 million deal this winter after the 31-year-old southpaw appeared to get his career back on track in Japan last season with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Though he only made 13 starts while missing time due to injury, Moore whiffed 27.8 percent of the batters he faced to go with a 2.65 ERA. He wasn't quite as dominant this spring for the Phillies, though he struck out nearly a batter per inning and submitted a tidy 1.15 WHIP. Before he made the jump to Japan, Moore's track record in the majors from 2015 through 2019 wasn't overly impressive, so he's best viewed as a streamer or back-end roster option in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues to begin the season.