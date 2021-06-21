Moore (back) made his fourth rehab appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, working six innings and giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Moore built up to 91 pitches in his latest rehab outing, which seemingly suggests the Phillies are viewing him as a potential rotation option once he's reinstated from the injured list. Spencer Howard has delivered uneven results since taking over as the Phillies' No. 5 starter in late May, and if he falters in his next opportunity, he could be swapped out of the rotation in favor of Moore.