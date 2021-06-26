Moore allowed three hits and a walk over five shutout innings in Friday's win over the Mets in the second game of the doubleheader. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

It was Moore's first outing since May 20 after he spent roughly a month on the injured list with a back issue. He turned in his best outing of the season and lowered his ERA to 5.79 through 23.1 innings. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation or head back to the bullpen.