Moore allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out five over five innings but did not factor in the decision during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Braves.

Moore was given a wake-up call from the getgo, as he surrendered two hits on his first two pitches of the night with the second hit being a two-run shot to left to put the Phillies in an early 2-0 hole. He ended up ceding five hits and three runs in the first frame and eventually allowed two more runs, including a Freddie Freeman long ball, before being taken out after the fifth inning. Moore has yet to figure things out through his first two starts, as he had trouble with walks in his first outing and home runs on Sunday. He'll take a 7.56 ERA into his next outing that is scheduled to be against the Cardinals on Friday.