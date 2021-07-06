Moore gave up two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts across four innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Monday.

The runs against the left-hander came on a Jake Marisnick solo home run and a Javier Baez RBI double. Moore essentially had a turn skipped in the rotation after his spot start last Thursday was rained out -- his previous appearance was June 25. He's pitched to a 5.60 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 27.1 innings in a versatile role. He tentatively projects to make one more start before the All-Star break, but it would be a tough one during this weekend's series in Boston.