Moore (back) tossed three scoreless innings for Triple-A Columbus in a rehab start Saturday. He gave up a hit and no walks while striking out five in the 41-pitch outing.

Moore looks like he'll be in store for a brief stay on the 10-day injured list, but the Phillies may want to see him get in one more tune-up outing in the minors before activating him. The southpaw is expected to fill a long-relief role for Philadelphia once he's reinstated from the IL.